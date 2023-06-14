Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

