Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after buying an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

