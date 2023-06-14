Asset Management Group Inc. Has $11.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

