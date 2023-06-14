Asset Management Group Inc. Has $12.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.