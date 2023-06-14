Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

