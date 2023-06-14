Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

