Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

ALPMY opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

