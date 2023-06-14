Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.
Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %
ALPMY opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.