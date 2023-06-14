Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

