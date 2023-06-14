Atalan Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 12.4% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of S&P Global worth $130,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 35,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.97 and a 200-day moving average of $353.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

