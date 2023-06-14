Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 9,118.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ATTO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $12.81.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
