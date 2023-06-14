Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 9,118.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atento Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ATTO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

