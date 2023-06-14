Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.10.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.
