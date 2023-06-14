Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,103 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $158,728,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $15,283,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,945,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $276.57. The firm has a market cap of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.