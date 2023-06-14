Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.08 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $342.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.93 and its 200-day moving average is $343.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $541,703,318. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.