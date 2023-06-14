Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

