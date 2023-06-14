Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $468.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

