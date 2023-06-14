Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $234,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $12,262,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

