Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Akero Therapeutics makes up 3.9% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,202,750 in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

