Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.90 and its 200-day moving average is $492.13. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

