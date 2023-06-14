Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $819.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

