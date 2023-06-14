Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Invests $470,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.9% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $430.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

