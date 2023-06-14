Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,279.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.