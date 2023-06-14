Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,457,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,690,000 after buying an additional 369,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

