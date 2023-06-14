Atom Investors LP Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Atom Investors LP increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.08% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 483,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 185,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 370,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLRX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

