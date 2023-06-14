Atom Investors LP Invests $677,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.47, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

