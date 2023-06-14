Atom Investors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $342.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,935,026 shares of company stock worth $541,703,318 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

