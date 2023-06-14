Atom Investors LP Makes New $915,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 381.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $916.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $913.54 and a 200-day moving average of $857.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

