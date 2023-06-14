Atom Investors LP Sells 41,681 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,681 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
