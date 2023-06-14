Atom Investors LP Sells 6,720 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,442,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,486 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 239,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 228,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORIC. Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

