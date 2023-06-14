Atom Investors LP Takes $707,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $428.83.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

