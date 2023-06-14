Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

