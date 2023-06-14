Atreides Management LP Has $75.44 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the period. BILL comprises 3.0% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of BILL worth $75,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BILL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE BILL opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $474,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $644,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,480. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

