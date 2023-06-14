Atreides Management LP Purchases 934,354 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atreides Management LP raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,354 shares during the period. Block comprises approximately 6.3% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 0.42% of Block worth $159,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.