AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

