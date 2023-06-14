Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.