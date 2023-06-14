Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

MA stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

