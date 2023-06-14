Atwater Malick LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE JNJ opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
