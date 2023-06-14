Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Auckland International Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.32.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

