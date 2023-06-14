Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

AUUDW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

