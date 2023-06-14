Audent Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.5% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $472.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.20.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

