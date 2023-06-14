Audent Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.23. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.