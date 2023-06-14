Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $140,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,208 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

AVGO stock opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

