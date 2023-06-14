Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.