Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,534,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AXP opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average of $160.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

