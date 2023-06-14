Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of AIAGY stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

