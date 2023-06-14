Auto Owners Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 16,187 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

