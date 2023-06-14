Auto Owners Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 5,100 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average is $230.53.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.