Auto Owners Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 5,100 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average is $230.53.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.