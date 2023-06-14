Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $2.85 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

