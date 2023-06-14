Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $331.79 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,786,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 12.1% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned approximately 2.42% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,793,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

