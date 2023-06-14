Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $4.10 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

