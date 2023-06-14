Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $680,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,186 shares of company stock worth $19,268,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

SNA opened at $273.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $273.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.